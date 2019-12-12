WESTBROOK — Maine’s first municipal veteran service office is set to open at the Community Center in January, but Director Arty Ledoux is asking veterans to register beforehand.

One of the first missions of the office is to get an idea of how many veterans live in Westbrook, Ledoux said. The voluntary registration, would help the office put its prospective client base perspective.

“This is really to help us get an idea of how many veterans we may serve, but also, when we open, if you are registered with us already, we can really maximize the time you have during an appointment by already having done this,” Ledoux said.

The city’s Veterans Services will assist local veterans in applying for benefits and will be able to transport them to appointments if they need a ride.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new office is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at the Community Center, followed by an open house.

The office then will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays by appointment, Ledoux said, noting that once the office gets completely settled, it may accept walk-ins.

For more information or to register with the Office, visit https://www.westbrookmaine.com/606/Veteran-Services.

