BRUNSWICK — Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse goaltender Sean Moore stopped an incredible 58 shots, including all 23 he faced in the third period as the Eagles rallied to force overtime and ultimately tie Gorham, 3-3, in boys hockey action Thursday night at Watson Arena.

Clay Munsey scored the game-tying goal with just over four minutes to play in regulation for the host Eagles (0-1-1), who also got goals from Alex Witwicki and Cam Wallace. Zack Ridlon, Trevor Brown and Bryce Poulin all chipped in with an assist each.

The Rams (0-0-1) were paced by Peter Richards who scored two goals and Cole Perreault who added a goal and an assist.

Gorham netminder Jasper Crane stopped 11 of 14 shots to earn the tie.

The Eagles finished 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Ram went 1-for-2.

Next up for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse is another home game on Tuesday against division foe Kennebunk. Puck drops at 5:15 p.m.

Red Riots 5, Bulldogs 0

Deven Hannan scored two goals and Cullen Adams added a goal and an assist at South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete rolled to a 5-0 win over Portland/Deerinmg at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland

Eric Walker and Josh Bourgoin also scored. Liam McGibbon made 21 saves for the shutout.

Ryan Becker made 27 saves for Portland/Deering

The Red Riots host Bangor on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Boys basketball

BOOTHBAY — Hunter Crocker scored 24 points as Boothbay (3-0) held off Lisbon (1-1) for a 60-56 Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Sullivan Rice added 11 points, and Ben Pierce had eight points and eight rebounds for Boothbay, which led 38-26 at halftime and 53-43 after three quarters.

Lisbon was led by DJ Douglass with 20 points, while Corey Wiers and Cameron Gilman each scored nine points.

The Greyhounds visit Mt. Abram on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Forest Hills 90, Pine Tree Academy 30

Parker Desjardins scored 35 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had eight steals to lead the Tigers (3-0) to a Class D South win over the Breakers (1-2) in Jackman.

Hunter Cuddy collected 14 points and 19 rebounds, while Joey Poulin and Mason Desjardins each added 11 points.

Riquerme Morales led Pine Tree with 12 points.

The Breakers visit Greater Portland Christian on Monday at 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

JACKMAN — Miranda Shelley scored 11 points to pace Forest Hills (3-0) to a 28-14 win over Pine Tree Academy in Class D South action.

Eliana Tardiff and Paige Tyson each had six points for Pine Tree.

The Breakers fell to 0-3 and visit North Haven for a pair of games on Monday and Tuesday.

