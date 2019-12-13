A Kennebunk business and two Arundel companies were among an array of winners announced at the annual York County Business Awards dinner, held in November at the York Harbor Inn.

The event is sponsored by York County Community College. The 2019 awards mark the 15th year the college has recognized the efforts of businesses across York County.

Arundel Machine Tool Company, located on Technology Drive, just off on U.S. Route 1, and Caron Engineering of Wells, were each named Business of the Year.

Champagne’s Energy on Portland Road in Arundel was named Large Business of the Year.

The Lighthouse, a wholesale and retail lighting company on York Street (U.S. Route 1) in Kennebunk was named Small Business of the Year.

Other winners include: Go FOTO Yourself New England of Lebanon as the Rookie Business of the Year; Thistle Pig in South Berwick, the Medium business of the Year; Thyme & Honey Bakery in Biddeford was named Student Business of the Year; and The Maine Diner, located at U.S. Route 1 in Wells, was named Employer of the Year.

