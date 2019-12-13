Deering’s boys’ basketball team can run, gun and produce highlight-reel plays with the best of them this winter.

That’s presuming the Rams take care of the ball.

Three nights after turning the ball over 37 times in a loss at South Portland, Deering was more disciplined, and as a result, its skill and athleticism was too much for visiting Lewiston in a 74-51 Class AA North victory Friday evening.

Darryl Germain scored 11 first-quarter points to help the Rams (2-1) open up a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

“Even though we return a lot of seniors, we have to figure out who we are,” said Deering Coach Todd Wing. “We got up and down tonight like teams of old.”

A putback from Askar Houssein put the Rams ahead to stay, and Deering held a 22-15 advantage after eight minutes.

The pace slowed a bit in the second quarter, and the Rams stretched their lead to 37-26 at halftime, thanks to the scoring of Germain, the passing of Houssein and the inside play of Loki Anda and Mike Randall, who helped neutralize Lewiston’s 6-foot-6 big man, Chiwer Mayen.

“It’s hard going up against (Mayen), but we did our best to take care of him,” Anda said.

Deering ended all doubt in the third quarter. Houssein, a transfer from Waynflete, drained a pair of 3s to help the Rams open a 59-36 lead.

“Askar brings an explosiveness on both sides of the ball,” Wing said. “I’m still figuring out where to use him best.”

Germain led all scorers with 21 points, while Houssein added 17.

“It’s a lot of fun playing out there when the ball gets moving around,” said Houssein, who also had 10 assists, six rebounds and five steals. “I feel like I’m another scorer and a facilitator. I try to do a little bit of everything.”

Anda (11 rebounds) and Morrione each had nine points, and Mpore Semuhoza finished with eight.

Lewiston (1-2) was paced by 15 points from David Omasombo, 11 from Malik Foster and eight from Mayen, who also had 11 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

“We like to play fast, too, but we hadn’t played a team that’s a little more organized than we are,” said Lewiston Coach Ronnie Turner. “Basketball’s a game of runs, and I have to get us a little more situated.

“We have to stay together. It’s a process. I got hired because I’m in love with the process. We’re focused on that.”

