YARMOUTH — Hope Olson had herself quite a day, and that’s before she even took the court.

Olson, a senior for Yarmouth’s girls’ basketball team, learned Saturday morning that she has been accepted to Connecticut College. Then she contributed six points, nine rebounds and three steals Saturday afternoon in the Clippers’ 34-17 victory over Lake Region.

Yarmouth (2-1) started slowly, then shut out the Lakers (0-3) for nearly 14 minutes.

“It’s been a very exciting day for me,” said Olson. “One of (the Connecticut College players) was here today and that was really special.”

“Hope is a huge contributor and I’m so happy for her,” said Yarmouth Coach David Cousins. “She’s passionate about the sport. She’s just a great kid on and off the court.”

Lake Region sophomore Liz Smith scored three times on putbacks in the first quarter to help the Lakers, who are playing so far this season without injured guard Shauna Hancock, take a 7-4 lead.

The Clippers came alive at the end of the quarter, though, and went ahead 10-8 on a jumper from Calin McGonagle.

Yarmouth then completely stifled Lake Region in the second quarter. After Margaret McNeil made a short jumper, Adriana Whitlock drained a 3-pointer and Maya Panozzo hit a jump shot to make it 17-8 at the halftime.

The Lakers’ frustrations continued in the third quarter. Yarmouth, meanwhile, broke the game open. Olson scored on a putback, McGonagle hit a jumper and made two free throws, Olson finished a feed from McNeil for a layup, and McGonagle set up Kathryn Keaney for a layup and a commanding 27-8 advantage.

“We’ve come together as a unit and we’re there for each other on and off the court,” said McGonagle. “We’re really dynamic, but that teamwork is why we played the way we did today.”

Lake Region finally ended its 13-minute, 58-second scoring drought and Yarmouth’s 21-0 run when Smith made a layup. It was 27-12 after three quarters.

The Clippers quickly finished things off at the start of the fourth, as Olson made a layup, Nori Schneider converted a three-point play and Panozzo hit a runner.

“We had a lot of energy in the first half but couldn’t finish, then we settled down and got our composure in the second half,” said Cousins.

McGonagle led the Clippers with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Panozzo added six points off the bench, and McNeil finished with four points, seven rebounds and five steals.

The Lakers were paced by Smith’s nine points and eight rebounds.

“We just had a hard time putting the ball in the basket,” said Lake Region Coach Paul True. “The effort was A-plus. What we did defensively with McNeil and Olson was A-plus. The bottom line is we have to learn how to put the round ball through the cylinder.

“I love this team and these kids. They have great attitudes and work hard. We’ll try to get better every day.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »