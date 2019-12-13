Activities

Friday 12/20

Solstice Lantern Walk at the Labyrinth in the Woods, 4-8 p.m. Come together with friends and neighbors to bring light and joy into the longest night of the year. Labyrinth in the Woods, 90 Maurice Drive, Brunswick. Free, btlt.org.

Saturday 12/21

Pancake Breakfast and Meet Santa, 8-11 a.m. The Neighborhood United Church of Christ, 798 Washington St., Bath. $5.

“Jingle Mingle” Holiday Party, 7-11 p.m. Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland. $30, eventbrite.com.

Children’s Holiday Party, noon-2 p.m. Libby Memorial Library, 27 Staples St., Old Orchard Beach.

Benefits

Maine Beer Company benefit, through Dec. 31. Donate five non-perishable food items or $5 cash to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program for a raffle ticket to win a canoe. Maine Beer Company, 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport.

The Wireless Zone Toys for Tots, Drop off toys at 20 Topsham Fair Mall Road, Topsham, at the in-store box through the end of the holiday season.

Coats and Toys for Kids, through Dec. 31 at all Bangor Savings Bank, Hannaford, Shaw’s, and Pratt-Abbott locations.

Fairs & Festivals

L.L. Bean Northern Lights Celebration, through Dec. 31, 95 Main St., Freeport. llbean.com.

Saturday 12/21

Corliss Street Baptist Church Bake Sale and Baked Bean Dinner, 9 a.m. to noon, Corliss Street Baptist Church Annex, 17 Weeks St, Bath. Free.

Sunday 12/22

Maker’s Market at the Point, The Point in Brick South, 8 Thompson’s Point, Portland. Free, visitportland.com.

Film

Monday 12/23

Pajama Movie Night: “Elf,” 1:30 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. Free.

Music

Magic of Christmas, through Dec. 22. Portland Symphony Orchestra, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St. boxoffice.porttix.com.

Friday 12/20

Magic 8 Ball: A Winter Solstice Celebration, 8 p.m. Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $12 advance, $15 day of show. explorefrontier.com.

Saturday 12/21

Sing We Noel: 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. $20 adults, all under 18 $5. brownpapertickets.com.

Inanna – Winter Solstice Celebration, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $18 in advance, $20 at the door. visitfreeport.com.

Sunday 12/22

Rockin’ Holiday Concert with Rock My Soul, 4 p.m. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. #201, Portland. $20-$25, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Eileen Ivers Joyful Christmas, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St, Bath. Tickets $42 advance, $47 door. chocolatechurcharts.org.

Monday 12/23

Christmas with Kennerley | A Homecoming for the Holidays on the Kotzschmar organ, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $38-$58, foko.org.

Tuesday 12/24

Christmas Caroling, 7:30-8 p.m. Gazebo at Brunswick Mall, Lower Mall, Maine St., Brunswick. Free.

Theater/Dance

“A Christmas Carol,” 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. Box office 747-5434. The Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $18-$20, thefootlightstheatre.com.

A Victorian Nutcracker, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook and Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, Westbrook Performing Arts Center. $33-$83, porttix.com.

“A Christmas Carol,” to Dec. 22, Footlights, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, thefootlightstheatre.com.

“Elf,” to Dec. 27, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland.

Wednesday 12/18

Wales and Tales!, 7-9 p.m. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $5-$30, theaterproject.com.

