A Hollis man accused of hitting a pregnant woman with his car has reached an agreement with prosecutors that could result in a felony domestic violence conviction next year.

Maine State Police asked the public for help locating David Moody in June after a reported incident at a home in Hollis. The posts warned that Moody might be armed. Court documents show he was arrested in the following days and charged with aggravated assault. He posted $1,500 cash bail in July, but that bail was revoked in October because he allegedly violated a protection from abuse order.

Moody, 38, eventually entered a deferred disposition agreement. He pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to domestic violence assault, which is a misdemeanor. The parties agreed to certain conditions, including no contact with the victim.

If Moody does not violate his conditions or engage in any new criminal conduct in one year, his conviction will be changed to domestic violence reckless conduct, which is a felony. The court documents do not indicate that he would serve additional jail time at the end of the agreement.

If he does violate his conditions, Moody would return to court for sentencing on the domestic violence assault. That crime is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Defense attorney Daniel Feldman said he would not comment on the case. Deputy District Attorney Justina McGettigan confirmed the terms of the agreement but did not make any additional comment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous