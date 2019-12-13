GIRLS

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus junior: Bossong set three state records at the Class A championships, winning the 55 meters (7.20 seconds), 200 (25.43) and 400 (57.13). She also placed third in New England in the 300.

Darcy Cochran, Cape Elizabeth senior: Cochran is the three-time defending Class B champion in the 55 hurdles (8.41). She also finished second in the 55 dash and triple jump. At New Englands, she was third in the hurdles.

Emma Gallant, Cheverus senior: After setting a 400-meter state record (57.80) as a sophomore, Gallant finished second to teammate Bossong in both the 200 and 400 last year to help Cheverus win the team title.

Anna Gardner, Scarborough senior: Gardner is the defending Class A champion in the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches).

Delaney Hesler, Bonny Eagle sophomore: Hesler was the Class A runner-up in the mile (5:13.74) and sixth in the 2-mile. This fall in cross country, she placed fourth to help the Scots win their second straight state title.

Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe, South Portland senior: Hunnewell is the defending Class A champion in the shot put (36 feet, 3 1/4) and holds school records in the shot and discus. She is recovering from knee surgery following a field hockey injury.

Emily Labbe, Scarborough senior: Labbe is the defending Class A champion in the 55 hurdles (8.44) and holds SMAA records for the event in both the junior and senior divisions.

Marin Provencher, Greely senior: Provencher is the defending Class B champion in the mile (5:32.44) and runner-up in the 2-mile. In outdoor track, she won the 1,600 and was second at 3,200.

Hayley Smith, York senior: Smith is the defending Class B champion in the 200 (26.78) and anchored York’s winning 800-meter relay team.

Kate Tugman, Gorham senior: Tugman placed third in the New England 2-mile (10:55.54) after finishing second in that event and fourth in the mile at the Class A state meet.

BOYS

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mt. Ararat senior: As a sophomore, Berry-Gaviria won the Class A mile and 2-mile. Injured last winter, he has won three straight cross country state titles and last weekend placed 34th at the Nike Cross Nationals in Oregon.

Joshua Bradford, Falmouth senior: Bradford was runner-up in the Class A shot put. He placed 10th in New England with a toss of 51 feet, 7 3/4 inches.

Samuel Cenescar, Brunswick senior: Cenescar was runner-up in the Class A high jump at 6 feet, 4 inches and had a season best of 6-6. He also placed 10th in the long jump.

Ben Drummey, Biddeford senior: Drummey was the Class A runner-up in the pole vault (14-0). He also placed second in the outdoor season, clearing 14-6.

Andrew Farr, Gorham sophomore: Farr was the Class A runner-up in the 55 meters (6.57). He also placed third in the 200 and was the only freshman to score in sprints.

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough senior: Flaker is the three-time defending Class A champion in the 55 (6.46) and the two-time defending champ in the 200 (22.65) and 400 (50.20). He placed fifth in New England at 300 meters.

Riley Franklin, Greely senior: Franklin was runner-up in the Class B 2-mile and seventh in the mile, and is the only returning member of Greely’s winning 3,200-meter relay team.

Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook senior: Sharif is the defending Class A champion at 800 meters (a record 1:55.45). He placed third at the New Balance Indoor Nationals.

Will Shaughnessy, Brunswick senior: Shaughnessy is the defending Class A champion in the 2-mile (9:43.70). He also won KVAC titles in the 800 and mile. This fall, he earned all-New England honors in cross country.

Max Spaulding, Thornton Academy senior: Spaulding was the Class A runner-up at 400 meters (52.20) and placed fourth in both the 55 hurdles and the 200.

