SCARBOROUGH — John Hughes, CFP®, ChFC®, RICP®, a private wealth advisor with John Hughes’ private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., recently celebrated 25 years with Ameriprise Financial. Hughes has served residents of the Scarborough area since 1994.

“It has been an honor sharing in my clients hopes and dreams and working with them over the years to reach them,” said Hughes.

As a private wealth advisor, Hughes provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, contact Hope Gauer at 207-883-4434. Their office is located at 5 Ward St.

Ameriprise Financial, has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of 10,000 financial advisors and asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, the company has the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/john.x.hughes

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: