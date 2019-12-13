Portland used to be a city that was a livable community. Now there are precious few businesses that cater to the daily needs of residents.

Another ignominy has occurred that I feel will lead to the end of one of the last real businesses in the city. For many years, the Nickelodeon Cinema has had an agreement with the parking garage next door for $3 parking while patrons were at the movies. Now the proprietors of the garage have unilaterally canceled the deal with the Nick.

My wife and I recently went to the movies and paid $15 for parking. As all the metered spaces are for two hours only, you have to park in the garage or risk the chance of a parking ticket.

It’s not that we don’t want to support the movie theaters in other towns, but the Nick is one of the only places committed to running art house and independent movies on at least one screen. It seems like this increase in parking costs will ultimately lead to the demise of the Nickelodeon when it has been a valued institution in our community.

Perhaps the city has to do something now to help keep an important asset to the community alive. Portland needs to plan for a future that makes it livable and affordable for residents. A solution to this issue might help to keep the downtown real.

Harvey Rosenfeld

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: