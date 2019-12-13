For Maine to lead the world in reducing greenhouse gases, is Maine ready to place restrictions on how tourists come into Maine?
Once they’re in Maine, will there be restrictions on what these tourists can do when they stay here?
Will Maine state-owned vehicles will be electric?
Will Maine ban all private aircraft travel and do the same with snowmobiles? Will there be restrictions on lobstering, fishing and cruise ships coming to Maine?
All the above listed put out large volumes of greenhouse gases. To save this Earth, we have to give some things up.
Gregory Morrow
Windham
