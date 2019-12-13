Many have asked, “Just what about President Trump’s tax returns and financial statements is so important?”

Let’s look at Trump’s reaction to the terror attack at the U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, by a Saudi trainee.

Why did Trump reach out so quickly to the despot in charge of Saudi Arabia?

Why wasn’t his first reaction to call a news conference and address the nation? In what order did Trump contact the Navy, Florida law enforcement and the Saudis?

As demonstrated by his apathetic response to the murder of permanent U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, Trump is prepared to do whatever is necessary to keep the Saudi regime happy.

We don’t know to whom Donald Trump owes money or with whom he’s done business because he will not release any meaningful information about his finances. It’s obvious he is prepared to fight to his lawyers’ last breath to keep this a secret from the American people.

Why?

For example, who did he borrow from during the massive Great Recession real estate downturn? Was it Eastern European autocrat-gangsters and/or sheikhdom tyrants? Immoral men all too eager to loan their gobs of blood money to an amoral American businessman?

A businessman who might someday be in a position to return the favor. A quid pro quo, if you can imagine that.

Jeremy Smith

Old Orchard Beach

