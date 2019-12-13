Many have asked, “Just what about President Trump’s tax returns and financial statements is so important?”
Let’s look at Trump’s reaction to the terror attack at the U.S. Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, by a Saudi trainee.
Why did Trump reach out so quickly to the despot in charge of Saudi Arabia?
Why wasn’t his first reaction to call a news conference and address the nation? In what order did Trump contact the Navy, Florida law enforcement and the Saudis?
As demonstrated by his apathetic response to the murder of permanent U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, Trump is prepared to do whatever is necessary to keep the Saudi regime happy.
We don’t know to whom Donald Trump owes money or with whom he’s done business because he will not release any meaningful information about his finances. It’s obvious he is prepared to fight to his lawyers’ last breath to keep this a secret from the American people.
Why?
For example, who did he borrow from during the massive Great Recession real estate downturn? Was it Eastern European autocrat-gangsters and/or sheikhdom tyrants? Immoral men all too eager to loan their gobs of blood money to an amoral American businessman?
A businessman who might someday be in a position to return the favor. A quid pro quo, if you can imagine that.
Jeremy Smith
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Indoor track: Athletes to watch
-
Auto
On the Road Review: Land Rover Evoque
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Stimson Hall’s future uncertain as plans stall
-
Southern Forecaster
Scarborough public safety building under contract to be purchased
-
The Forecaster
Bath seeks applications for new city clerk through Dec. 20
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.