Two nonprofits that assist people with disabilities plan to merge.

Scarborough-based Morrison Center and UCP of Maine in Bangor have signed an agreement to merge following decisions by their boards earlier this month, according to a new release. The merger is not expected to result in any staff cuts.

Chief executives from both organizations cited a statewide increase in the demand for services to children and adults who live with developmental, intellectual, medical, behavioral/mental health and physical disabilities. A merger would allow for strategic growth and long-term viability of the services they provide, according to statements in the release.

The merger is expected to be finalized in the spring, pending regulatory approval.

