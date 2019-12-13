WEST BATH – Patricia Ann Cressey, 83, of West Bath, Passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 3, 1936, a daughter of the late Bernard A. Bean and Evangeline Resser Bean.

Patricia dedicated most of her life teaching small children how to swim and later, teaching older ladies how to exercise in the water. Patricia enjoyed swimming, knitting and taking road trips with her husband.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Cressey, a daughter Joy and her husband Roger Chessey, a son William Cressey and his wife Maureen; four grandchildren, James Stevens, Ellisa Dorian, Brandon Cressey and Shane Marshall as well as by five great-grandchildren.

Particia was predeceased by her sister Julia Huff.

At Patricia’s request a private service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

Memorial donations may be made to the

Bath YMCA,

303 Centre St.

Bath, ME 04530

