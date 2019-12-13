Falmouth High junior Sofie Matson finished 24th of 40 girls Saturday at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships in San Diego.

Zofia Dudek, a senior from Ann Arbor, Michigan, won the 5-kilometer race through Balboa Park by less than two seconds over classmate Marlee Starliper of Wellsville, Pennsylvania, in 16 minutes, 45 seconds.

Matson, who contracted a cold earlier in the week, finished in 18:12. At this race last year, she placed 14th in a time 11 seconds faster.

“After I got sick, I had to move beyond my expectations,” Matson said by phone Saturday afternoon. “It’s always kind of a bummer to not be feeling your best when you’re on a national stage.”

Josh Methner of Mount Prospect, Illinois, won the boys’ race by eight seconds in 15:08.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 66, BONNY EAGLE 27: Lauren Fotter, Olivia Michaud and Tatyanna Biamby combined for 20 first-half points as the Rams (1-2) jumped out to a 30-12 lead at halftime and easily defeated the Scots (1-2) in Gorham.

Michaud finished with 17 points, Fotter had 14, Biamby chipped in with 12, and Anna Nelson scored 11.

Emily Bartash led Bonny Eagle with six points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 67, WISCASSET 13: Brock Bates scored 22 points, and the Mustangs (2-0) opened a 33-1 halftime lead en route to a win over the Wolverines (0-4) in Monmouth.

Gabriel Martin added 13 points.

Noah Haggett topped Wiscasset with five points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

YORK 3, LAKE REGION 2: The Wildcats (1-1) overcame a 2-0 deficit with three goals in the third period to beat Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (1-1) in Dover, N.H.

Gordon Diment and Tyler Conant scored power-play goals to tie the game, and Aidan Martin put York ahead with a short-handed goal with 7:05 remaining. The three goals came in a span of just over three minutes.

The Ice Cats got a power-play goal in the second period from Colby Turcotte, assisted by Cam Lepage and Will Galligan. Eddie Thurston made it 2-0 just 1:14 into the third, with an assist from Boden Dock.

York goalie Domenic Carlson stopped 28 shots. Bobby LeBlanc made 29 saves for Lake Region.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

YORK 3, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Meagan Wentworth and Sophia Santamaria scored in the first period, and Maggie Hanlon got the eventual winner in the second period as York/Traip/Marshwood (1-6) upset Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (3-1-1) at Rochester Ice Arena.

Sophia Castagna and Eve Martineau scored for the Red Hornets. Molly Sirois notched an assist.

