WINDHAM — Speak Out this month will focus on three organizations working to better the lives of Windham people. Guests will include representatives from TRIAD, the Lake Region Senior Center and Operation: Stop Arm.

TRIAD, a cooperative partnership between law enforcement, elder service providers and seniors, focuses on reducing criminal victimization of seniors, bettering the delivery of law enforcement services and improving quality of life for seniors.

Lakes Region Senior Center provides activities and social events for members over 50 living in the Windham/Gorham area.

Operation: Stop Arm is a joint partnership between the Windham PTA, Raymond PTO, town of Windham, town of Raymond and Odyssey Angels with the goal of raising funds to outfit 15 RSU 14 school buses with extended stop arms. Speak Out, hosted by Rep. Patrick Corey, will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at Windham Town Council chambers, 8 School Road. It also will be shown on Spectrum Digital channel 1303 and live on Facebook.

