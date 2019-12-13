FALMOUTH — Chris Williams scored late in the first period, and Ryan Moore added a clinching goal with 2:10 remaining as Greely defeated Yarmouth 2-0 in a boys’ hockey game Thursday at Family Ice Center.

Williams stole the puck with a poke check, skated in on a breakaway and deked Yarmouth goalie Charles Henry Watson at 13:07 of the first period.

Jared Swisher made 16 saves for Greely (2-1). Watson stopped 36 shots as Yarmouth dropped to 1-1.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, PORTLAND 0: Dylan Hannan scored two goals and Cullen Adams added a goal and an assist as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (1-1) built a 4-0 first-period lead in a win over Portland/Deering (0-2) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Eric Walker and Josh Bourgoin also scored. Liam McGibbon made 21 saves for the shutout.

Ryan Becker made 27 saves for Portland.

GORHAM 3, MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 3: Sean Moore made 58 saves to help Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (0-1-1) rally for a tie against Gorham at Watson Arena.

Gorham, which got two goals from Peter Richards and one from Cole Perreault, took a 3-2 lead into the third. Clay Munsey tied it with just over four minutes left in regulation.

Cam Wallace and Alex Witwicki also scored for the Eagles.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY 60, LISBON 56: Hunter Crocker scored 24 points as the Seahawks (3-0) held off the Greyhounds (1-1) at Boothbay Harbor.

Sullivan Rice added 11 points, and Ben Pierce had eight points and eight rebounds for Boothbay, which led 38-26 at halftime and 53-43 after three quarters.

Lisbon was led by DJ Douglass with 20 points.

A.R. GOULD 48, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 29: Ke-Shawn Brown scored 18 points and Kelly Sahabo added 16 as A.R. Gould (1-0) handled Greater Portland Christian (0-3) in South Portland.

Caulin Patterson scored 12 points for GPCS.

FOREST HILLS 90, PINE TREE ACADEMY 30: Parker Desjardins scored 35 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had eight steals to lead the Tigers (3-0) to a win over the Breakers (1-2) in Jackman.

Hunter Cuddy collected 14 points and 19 rebounds, while Joey Poulin and Mason Desjardins each added 11 points.

Riquerme Morales led Pine Tree with 12 points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

ST. DOMINIC 48, TRAIP ACADEMY 42: Becca Zimmerman scored 13 of her 18 points in the third quarter as the Saints (3-0) broke away from a halftime tie against the Rangers (1-2) in Auburn.

St. Dom’s outscored Traip 20-9 in the third quarter to open a 34-23 lead.

Mia-Angelina Leslie and Skye Rogers each finished with 10 points for the Saints.

Marlee Sumsion paced Traip with 14 points. Jen McCluskey had nine points on three 3-pointers.

FOREST HILLS 28, PINE TREE ACADEMY 14: Miranda Shelley scored 11 points to pace the Tigers (3-0) to a win over the Breakers (1-2) in Jackman.

Eliana Tardiff and Paige Tyson each had six points for Pine Tree.

UPDATE: This story has been corrected at 1 p.m. on Dec. 13 to show that Dylan Hannan scored twice for the South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete boys’ hockey team.

