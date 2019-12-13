Maine State Police say Interstate 295 southbound in Falmouth is shut down Friday night because of a crash involving a tractor trailer truck.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. near mile 9 in Falmouth, according to an alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 11 onto the Falmouth spur.

State police asked drivers to seek other routes.

No other details were immediately available.

