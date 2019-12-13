Maine State Police say Interstate 295 southbound in Falmouth is shut down Friday night because of a crash involving a tractor trailer truck.

A tractor trailer crash Friday night on I-125. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. near mile 9 in Falmouth, according to an alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority. Traffic is being diverted off Exit 11 onto the Falmouth spur.

State police asked drivers to seek other routes.

No other details were immediately available.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles