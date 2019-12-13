April M. Stevens, 35, of Lewiston was summonsed Dec. 2 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating condition of release.
Evan C. Bruns, 37, of Gray was arrested Dec. 2 on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Cole T. Chalmers, 18, of Windham was summonsed Dec. 4 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
Brenda L. McLean, 58, of Windham was arrested Dec. 6 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Sasha M. Hanscome, 21, of Casco was summonsed Dec. 8 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Valery L. Briggs, 56, of Windham was summonsed Dec. 8 on a charge of violating condition of release.
