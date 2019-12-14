A Shapleigh man is being held Saturday at the York County Jail on a domestic violence charge following a 7-hour standoff with police.

Richard Dunin-Wilczynski, 59, threatened a family member Thursday morning at a residence on Owls Nest Road, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a written statement Saturday.

When a family member called the York County Sheriff’s Office to report a domestic disturbance, Dunin-Wilczynski barricaded himself in a bathroom with a knife and threatened to kill himself and police officers, King said.

Police removed family members from the house and got arrest and search warrants for Dunin-Wilczynski and the residence, King said.

“Numerous attempts were made to coerce Richard to voluntarily submit to arrest, but he continually refused,” King said. “After approximately 7 hours, (the Southern Maine Special Response Team) breached the residence and took Richard into custody.”

Dunin-Wilczynski was charged with domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, King said. He was arraigned Friday in York County Superior Court and was being held Saturday at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: