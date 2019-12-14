LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and No. 1 Louisville shot 63% in both halves to blow out Eastern Kentucky 99-67 on Saturday.

After taking their first loss Tuesday against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic behind 34% shooting, the Cardinals (10-1) responded with baskets from all over the floor. They made 34 of 54 from the field, including 9 of 19 from long range, to pull away from their in-state opponent. Nwora had the hot hand throughout, making 6 of his first 8 to finish 9 of 10 and 3 of 5 from behind the arc.

Enoch made his first seven attempts and grabbed six rebounds as Louisville controlled the Colonels (3-7) 35-24 on the boards. Malik Williams made a pair of 3s for 11 points with six rebounds. Louisville also made 22 of 23 from the foul line.

(2) KANSAS 98, KANSAS CITY 57: David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points, Devon Dotson added 18 and the Jayhawks (9-1) overwhelmed the Roos (5-7) in its annual Jayhawk Shootout in Kansas City, Missouri.

Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (9-1), who shrugged off a slow start to beat their neighbors from down Interstate 70 for the eighth time in as many meetings. Kansas led 43-24 at halftime, built on the advantage early in the second half and never looked back as it gazes toward a potential No. 1 ranking Monday.

(10) OREGON 71, (5) MICHIGAN 70: Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and the Ducks (8-2) outlasted the Wolverines (9-2) in overtime in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Pritchard was just a little bit better, repeatedly driving past Michigan’s Zavier Simpson toward the end of the second half and in overtime. Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, but the Wolverines lost their second straight game.

(13) MEMPHIS 51, (19) TENNESSEE 47: Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put the Tigers (8-1) ahead for good and Memphis outlasted the Volunteers (7-2) to snap Tennessee’s 31-game home winning streak.

Tennessee had owned the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Vols hadn’t lost at home since falling to Auburn 94-84 on Jan. 2, 2018.

(16) MICHIGAN STATE 72, OAKLAND 49: Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds, Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists and the Spartans (7-3) defeated the Golden Grizzlies (5-6) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Henry was the only Spartan to reach double figures as Michigan State struggled to hit shots in an NBA arena.

(18) BUTLER 66, SOUTHERN 41: Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead the Bulldogs (10-1) balanced scoring attack in a romp over the Jaguars (3-8) in Indianapolis.

(20) VILLANOVA 78, DELAWARE 70: Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and the Wildcats (8-2) won their season-high fourth straight game by holding off the Blue Hens (9-2) in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

RUTGERS 68, (22) SETON HALL 48: Seton Hall star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a head injury, and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help the Scarlet Knights (8-3) beat the Pirates (6-4) in the Garden State Hardwood Classic in Piscataway, New Jersey.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE MARITIME 71, ST. JOSEPH’S 68: Lauren Plissey’s 3-pointer broke a 64-64 tie with 3:11 left in overtime and the Mariners (7-3) beat the Monks (5-4) in Castine.

Maine Maritime trailed by seven entering the fourth quarter and fought back to tie the game on Melinda Ogden’s 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation.

Lauren Plissey had 17 points, Maureen Stanton 16 and Samantha Mason 12 for Maine Maritime. Julia Quinn had 18 points for St. Joseph’s, while Cassandra Stapelfeld added 16 and Alyson Fillion 14.

(16) DEPAUL 105, ALABAMA STATE 76: Marisa Warren and Deja Church scored 16 points apiece off the bench to lead seven DePaul players in double figures and the Blue Demons (9-1) defeated the Hornets (3-6) in Chicago.

Chante Stonewall scored 12 points, Dee Bekelja 12, Jolene Daninger 11, Kayla Caudle 10 and Nadege Jean 10 for DePaul.

(17) GONZAGA 80, TEXAS SOUTHERN 45: Katie Campbell scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and the Bulldogs (9-1) coasted to a win over the Lady Tigers (3-4) in Spokane, Washington.

(24) MICHIGAN 62, APPALACHIAN STATE 35: Akienreh Johnson scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and the Wolverines (8-1) rolled to a win over the Mountaineers (2-6) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, SALEM STATE 0: Katie Nolan, Shannon Colbert and Jill Hannigan each scored as the Huskies (5-8, 4-5 New England Hockey Conference) beat the Vikings (2-9-1, 2-6-1) in Gorham.

Hanna Aveni had 22 saves to earn the shutout. Julianne Nelson, Mikayla Butkus, Brianna Doty, Peyton Dukas and Grace Simmons each had an assist.

