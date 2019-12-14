The Press Herald Toy Fund has many friends, but few more faithful and generous than the Odlin family of Scarborough.

How to donate or apply for help • THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund provides toys to needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties. • DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. • FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

The Odlins are a classic, hardworking Maine family with a strong sense of community.

Rob is a commercial fisherman, like three of his brothers and like his father was before them. Maria is the business manager for the family fishing business, and also works full time as an insurance agent.

The couple make an annual donation from their business that lists the names of Rob’s fishing boats: the F/V Maria & Dorothy and F/V Miss Amelia. The $200 check arrived this year in memory of Patrick Jackson, a family friend and fellow fisherman who died in November.

Now the Odlins’ two young children are both sharing the tradition.

Amelia, who is now 9 and in fourth grade, began donating when she started school. Her annual $25 gift arrives in honor of her bus driver, first Mike Lavallee and now Susan Murphy.

And this year, 6-year-old Liam sent his own $25 donation in honor of his bus driver, Mr. Dan.

Like many who support the fund today, the Odlin family tradition has crossed generations. It began when Maria was a girl and her mother sent donations to the toy fund on behalf of the family.

As a girl, she remembers, “I always looked forward to reading those articles (about the families being helped) and looking at the names of the people who donated and wondering when our names would be there.”

Now, Amelia and Liam are always excited to see their names listed in the paper with the other donors.

While Maine’s groundfishing industry has seen its share of hard times in the past couple of decades, the Odlin family feels fortunate to be able to help others, Maria Odlin said. Rob has diversified his business beyond groundfish, and his boats now also haul squid, scallops and lobster. “It’s just about continually diversifying,” Maria said.

“We ‘re very fortunate to have our home and a roof over our heads and food on the table,” she said. “If you can earn, save, spend, invest and give, that’s important. We try to live our lives that way.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS

The Merrill family $25

In memory of Jane Bridges Langley Warren – The Warren family $50

Sean & Lindsay Ryan $1,000

In memory of Uncle Dan. Love, Tyler, Rachael, Emilie and Abbie $20

Anonymous $100

Marjorie Hodges $50

In loving memory of Susan Cote $20

In memory of JPH and JAH $20

Carol & Charles Rohn $100

Merry Christmas! Dianne & Gregg Goodrich $50

Regan & Russell $100

Bishop Properties $100

Rosie Hartzler $25

In memory of Herbert H. Fricke $100

From CHUD, who loved children $50

In loving memory of George Grise $25

In memory of the Reed, Conant & McAloney families $50

Herb & Donna $20

In loving memory of my wonderful mother, Della Fogg, & our special son Mitchell – The Kesslers $100

The Porch & Curry grandchildren $100

Mert & Prudy $100

Merry Christmas! From Carl & Rachael Akin $30

In memory of Joe Bromley $30

Seth Brewster $100

David Manyan $70

Merry Christmas! Lorraine Sarno $10

In loving memory of my beloved husband, Paul, & my stepson Paul, from Carol Carey $50

In loving memory of Aggie $75

Ken & Jill Ryan $100

Irene $100

Eirin & Christina $50

In loving memory of Tom, Mom D., Gram & Papa $200

In memory of Normand Lemaire, from Mary Lou, Melanie and Brian $50

Anonymous $100

Dan & Ruthann Baker $50

Brushstrokes by Maria $182

In memory of Cindy Krauss from her Knitting Nannies $250

Michael & Dona Boissonneault $100

In honor of Charlie McSwigin $150

Merry Christmas1 Anonymous $20

Bow Street Market Bottle Drive $400

In memory of Bill Murphy $30

Southern Maine Labor Council $300

In memory of my husband, Paul Sferes, by his wife $300

Jeannine Plourde $100

Anonymous $100

Kelly & David Smith $250

In memory of Gramma D. – the Leepers $100

Sean P. Conroy, Boston, Massachusetts $150

Anonymous $100

Anonymous $50

Shelley’s Freeport Yoga Donation Flow Class, total $165, including Donna S. $20, Sarah M. $20, Richard H. $20 & Corrinne Z. $20

Year to date: $79,405.50

