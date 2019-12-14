A Georgia man who groped a female reporter on live TV as he ran behind her during a fun run has been charged with sexual battery.

Alex Bozarjian was covering the Savannah Bridge Run for NBC affiliate WSAV on Dec. 7 when a man, later identified as Thomas Callaway, 43, appeared to slap her butt as he ran past her and her camera.

In video of the incident, Bozarjian is taken aback after the swat and stares off in the direction that Callaway ran before resuming her report. The moment went viral after Bozarjian called out the assault.

“It’s not OK to help yourself to a woman’s body just because you feel like it,” Bozarjian told CBS News. “It’s not playful. He hurt me both physically and emotionally.”

Bozarjian filed a police report saying the man slapped and grabbed her and Callaway was booked and charged Friday afternoon.

Callaway publicly apologized for the incident on WSAV on Tuesday.

“It was an awful act and an awful mistake,” Callaway said.

Callaway said he didn’t intend to slap and grab Bozarjian.

Georgia state law defines sexual battery as making “physical contact with the intimate parts of the body of another person without the consent of that person.” It is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

