UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Even though it took a few extra minutes on Saturday, the Islanders earned yet another victory at home.

Anthony Beauvillier scored in overtime to lift the Islanders to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres, extending New York’s home winning streak to six games and snapping the Sabres’ winning streak at three.

Beauvillier scored on a breakaway at 3:04 against Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark for his 10th goal of the season. He finished off a sequence in overtime in which he accidentally got tangled up with Ullmark in the crease, then was tripped in the Sabres zone before he corralled the puck for the winning play.

“I put my head down, put a shot on goal and it went in,” he said. “I found some legs on the way to the breakaway. I’ll take it.”

The Islanders improved to 13-2-1 at Nassau Coliseum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this season.

“We got the win, the two points,” Islanders Coach Barry Trotz said. “That was paramount.”

Semyon Varmalov made 33 saves for the victory.

Jordan Eberle gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead early in the third, but Sabres captain Jack Eichel tied it with a power-play goal at 18:14 after the Sabres pulled Ullmark for an extra skater while Islanders forward Mathew Barzal served a roughing penalty.

Eichel extended his points streak to 16 games when he assisted on Victor Olofsson’s second-period goal. Eichel has 15 goals and 14 assists during the streak.

HURRICANES 4, FLAMES 0: James Reimer made 32 stops and Warren Foegele scored twice as visiting Carolina ended Calgary’s seven-game winning streak.

It’s the second shutout of the season for Reimer, who has won five of his last six starts.

The 31-year-old was at his best in the first and third periods. He kept the game scoreless in the opening 20 minutes despite Calgary holding a 12-4 edge in shots. When the Flames pressed in the third period, fueled by four power plays in the final 11 minutes, he again stood tall.

Brock McGinn and Dougie Hamilton also scored for Carolina, which has points in five straight (4-0-1).

SENATORS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3: Anthony Duclair completed a hat trick with a power-play goal at 1:56 of overtime, and Ottawa won at home.

Duclair has 18 goals on the season, including eight in his last five games.

Connor Brown also scored for the Senators. Anders Nilsson stopped 38 shots.

Alexandre Texier scored two third-period goals for the Blue Jackets, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime. Cam Atkinson got a first-period goal.

DUCKS 4, RANGERS 3: Jakob Silfverberg and Ondrej Kase scored in the shootout after Hampus Lindholm tied the game on a power play with 1:46 remaining in regulation, and Anaheim rallied for a win at home.

The Ducks also got goals from Silfverberg and Erik Gudbranson in regulation.

Mika Zibanejad had two goals for the second straight game and Artemi Panarin scored for the fourth consecutive game for the Rangers.

CAPITALS 5, LIGHTNING 2: Lars Eller and Kennebunkport’s Garnet Hathaway scored 44 seconds apart early in the third period, and Washington won at Tampa Bay.

Eller broke a 1-1 tie at 1:58, and Hathaway made it 3-1 from in close.

RED WINGS 2, CANADIENS 1: Mike Green scored a power-play goal in the third period, Jonathan Bernier made 42 saves, and Detroit won at Montreal.

Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Red Wings (9-22-3), who have won two games in a row since dropping 12 straight.

Montreal outshot Detroit 43-20 but had its three-game winning streak snapped.

WILD 4, FLYERS 1: Eric Staal scored twice and Minnesota continued to dominate on home ice.

Zach Parise also scored for the Wild, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games at Xcel Energy Center.

STARS 4, PREDATORS 1: Anton Khudobin stopped 37 shots as Dallas won at Nashville.

PENGUINS 5, KINGS 4: Bryan Rust scored twice in regulation and got the lone goal in the shootout, and Pittsburgh won at home.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »