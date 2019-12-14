LYMAN – Irene A. Rancourt of 71 Shore Road, Lyman, Maine, passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, surrounded by the love of family and friends. Irene was born in Saco, Maine, on April 19, 1926, the daughter of John and Angelina Lonsdale. She graduated from Thornton Academy in 1945. She was a cheerleader at Thornton Academy and a majorette in the Biddeford Saco Safety Club; winners of the state championship in 1940. She met her husband, George A. Rancourt who predeceased her, in the Drumcorp and they were married in 1946.

She leaves behind three children: Ann Marie Rancourt, Carol Fitzwater, and Robert Rancourt. Irene and George had five grandchildren, four of whom are living grandchildren: Chris Nason, Robert Rancourt Jr., Rebbeca Rancourt and Shawn Rancourt., and Joseph Rancourt (deceased). She also leaves behind twelve great grandchildren, her daughter-in-law, Margaret Rancourt, her son-in-law Cleil Fitzwater as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert and his wife, Juliette.

She has been a lifelong member of the Good Shepherd Parishes (Most Holy Trinity Church and Saint Phillips). In addition to working in the home as a wife and mother, Irene worked for York Heel Corporation and General Dynamics from which she retired. She also was a volunteer for the YMCA in Biddeford.

Irene will forever be remembered for a legacy of excellent and creative cooking and open hospitality with family and friends gathering often for great food, good friends and family and wonderful celebrations; and as a diehard Red Sox and Patriots fan. She epitomized one of her favorite sayings: “Let me live by the side of the road and be a friend to all.” Visiting hours will be Tuesday, December 17, from 4-7 p.m., at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., in Saco; funeral mass will be held at Most Holy Trinity Church on Main Street in Saco at 9 a.m., Wednesday, December 18; and burial will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach St., Saco following her funeral.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Hospice of Southern Maine, Scarborough, Maine.

