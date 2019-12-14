An Augusta man has died after being stuck by a vehicle Friday night at the intersection of Western Avenue and Sewall Street, city police said.

Dana Banister, 52, was killed in the crash, police said. He taken to a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle driven by Eugene Whipple, 45, also of Augusta, according to press release issued Friday night by Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those involved in the crash as it still remains under investigation,” Lully said in an updated release Saturday morning. “We appreciate everyone’s continued assistance and patience.”

Banister was taken Friday night by Augusta Rescue to a location not listed. At the time, police did not know the extent of his injuries, according to Lully.

Contacted Saturday morning, Lully said in an email: “There are no charges at this time, as the investigation is still open.”

Police asked anyone with information about the circumstances surrounding the crash to call the department at 626-2370 or download the tip line, “Tip411, Augusta Maine Police.”

