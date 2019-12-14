Worcester opened a two-goal lead just 5:33 into the game and the Railers went on to a 3-2 ECHL win over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Shane Walsh scored at 2:13 and then set up Ross Olsson as the Railers (7-15-1-0) jumped out quick.

Walsh made it 3-0 in the third period before Maine (12-10-0-1) got goals from Alex Kile and Zach Tolkinen to pull within one goal with 7:42 left in regulation.

Evan Buitenhuis made 20 saves for Worcester.

The Mariners’ Tom McCollom stopped 23.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: An Italian 1-2 finish edging Mikaela Shiffrin into third place. This movie has been seen before in the women’s World Cup this season.

By the smallest margin, Italy’s Sofia Goggia won a super-G race on Saturday and Mikaela Shiffrin was third which helped extend her overall standings lead.

Goggia was just 0.01 second faster than her teammate Federico Brignone on a sunny, windswept mountain above the high-end resort of St. Moritz

Shiffrin was only 0.13 behind Goggia for her sixth podium finish in eight World Cup races so far as she seeks a fourth straight overall title.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Organizers of the Alpine World Cup canceled a men’s slalom due to strong winds and rescheduled it for one day later.

BASEBALL

KOREAN BASEBALL ORGANIZATION: Veteran pitcher Dan Straily has signed a one-year contract worth $800,000 with the Lotte Giants, the Korea Baseball Organization club announced.

The 31 year-old right-hander became a free agent in October after spending last season with the Baltimore Orioles, his sixth major league team.

Each KBO team is allowed two foreign pitchers with Straily joining Adrian Sampson, formerly of the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, who signed with the Giants in November.

FIGURE SKATING

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova is skipping the rest of this season to find her motivation again.

That means that the 17-year-old Russian won’t defend her world title in the spring.

She hasn’t set a date for her return to competition. Zagitova told Russian state TV on Friday that she’s struggled to motivate herself ever since winning the Olympic title in 2018.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mo Salah used his blistering pace and a bit of trickery to score both goals in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Watford – a result that extended the Reds’ lead to 10 points in the table as they move closer to a first Premier League title in 30 years.

Closest challenger Leicester was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Norwich, while defending champion Manchester City is a full 17 points behind in third place ahead of its game at Arsenal on Sunday.

Fourth-place Chelsea, meanwhile, slumped to a fourth loss in five league games with a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth – giving added hope to the handful of teams chasing the final Champions League spot.

– Staff and news service report

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »