I appreciated Trevor J. Hustus’ Dec. 4 commentary regarding a change of name for the University of Southern Maine (“Student-trustee: Change from ‘USM’ to ‘UMaine Portland’ will help our state grow, prosper”). It brought to my mind my deep, loving wish that South Portland would have a name of its own.

This new year, 2020, is especially special as it is the 200th anniversary of Maine breaking off from Massachusetts and becoming a state of its own. I am planning to ask Councilor Susan Henderson to help me proceed with proper channels to try for this end.

In the meantime, what would you name this beautiful, thriving, thoughtful community? I suggest: “Bridgeway.”

Linda Best

South Portland

