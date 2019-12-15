I appreciated Trevor J. Hustus’ Dec. 4 commentary regarding a change of name for the University of Southern Maine (“Student-trustee: Change from ‘USM’ to ‘UMaine Portland’ will help our state grow, prosper”). It brought to my mind my deep, loving wish that South Portland would have a name of its own.
This new year, 2020, is especially special as it is the 200th anniversary of Maine breaking off from Massachusetts and becoming a state of its own. I am planning to ask Councilor Susan Henderson to help me proceed with proper channels to try for this end.
In the meantime, what would you name this beautiful, thriving, thoughtful community? I suggest: “Bridgeway.”
Linda Best
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Former Biddeford man, abused by priest, loses court battle over $875 counseling payment
-
Premier Property
One-of-a-Kind Condo Is a Part of American Literary History
-
Editorials
Our View: Invest in people and build Maine’s economy
-
Local & State
Maine Med’s new $8 million helipad saves time – and likely lives
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: Echoes of Watergate – with one glaring difference
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.