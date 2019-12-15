I have carefully listened to most of the congressional hearings, statements from both Republican and Democratic politicians, and many of what I believe are the least biased news reports regarding the behavior of our president. I am a former Republican, who has struggled to maintain some degree of objectivity in the last few years.

I am embarrassed to admit that I have lost all confidence that our elected officials will act in a way that is based on the Constitution, the general good of our country and patriotism. I regularly hear untruths and see activities that forward only personal interests. There is evidence of this behavior in both major political parties.

Can patriotism be eclipsed by greed, personal interests and a desire for re-election?

Impeachment and political interests aside, is there not some hero worthy of our respect who can credibly and clearly state to all of us that patriotism is more important than a political party and the winning of an upcoming election? Why do we seem unable to state that, when verifiable facts prove that a statement is untrue, that statement is a lie?

Where are the Margaret Chase Smiths or the Prescott Bushes of our country?

David Scotton

Cape Elizabeth

