Corey Kluber led by example and excellence in Cleveland. The Texas Rangers are hoping he can do the same for them.

The Indians traded the two-time Cy Young Award winner – and their unquestioned ace – over the past six seasons to the Rangers on Sunday, a blockbuster deal that could dramatically change both teams.

In exchange for the 33-year-old Kluber, Cleveland received outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase, a hard-throwing 21-year-old reliever with “electric stuff.”

Indians President Chris Antonetti said he received calls from numerous teams with interest in Kluber. But the offer from Texas made the most sense for Cleveland because it included players who can have an immediate impact and “help us be a better team in 2020.”

But dealing the stoic and steady Kluber wasn’t easy.

Since the Indians acquired him in a 2010 trade with San Diego, he has blossomed into one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers. Kluber won his first Cy Young in 2014, when he went 18-9 and added No. 2 in 2017 after going 18-4 and leading the AL with a 2.25 ERA.

But his future with the money-conscious Indians grew more uncertain last season when the club managed to stay in the playoff chase until late September despite not having him after May 1.

Kluber broke his right forearm when he was struck by a line drive during a start at Miami and never made it back. He came close to returning to the Indians’ rotation but suffered an oblique injury during a minor league rehab appearance that ended his comeback.

Rangers GM Jon Daniels said the injuries that Kluber dealt with last season “don’t necessarily give us pause,” and believes the time off could be a positive after all his innings pitched in previous seasons.

“The start of last season wasn’t going to the way he’s accustomed of pitching, and I think the time off may give him a little time to reset and get his body fresh,” Daniels said. “He feels like he’s in a really good spot.”

Daniels described Kluber, who is on vacation on the West Coast, as “genuinely excited” about the deal.

The Indians, who won 93 games last season, picked up his $17.5 million contract option for 2020 immediately after last season. Because they have a solid group of young pitchers under contract and other needs, however, the club made the decision to deal a popular player.

DODGERS: Reliever Blake Treinen and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $10 million, one-year deal.

The 31-year-old right-hander and the Dodgers reached agreement during the recent winter meetings, shortly after the Oakland Athletics declined to offer Treinen a new contract.

Treinen was an All-Star in 2018 with a 0.78 ERA. But he struggled last season with a 4.91 ERA and was lost his closer’s role to Liam Hendriks.

REDS: Outspoken pitcher Trevor Bauer is barbing Rob Manfred, tweeting the MLB commissioner “is trying to ruin baseball at all levels.”

Bauer sent a series of tweets during the weekend, starting with a jab about Major League Baseball’s threat to cut ties with minor league affiliates.

Bauer followed up with: “At least Rob Manfred is trying to ruin baseball at all levels and isn’t discriminating. Something to be said for consistency, I guess.”

MLB had no immediate comment to Bauer’s remarks.

At the recent winter meetings, Manfred said MLB was pushing ahead with a rules change for 2020 that requires pitchers to face at least three batters or finish a half-inning.

Bauer, 29 next month, was a combined 11-13 with Cleveland and Cincinnati last season. He was traded to the Reds in July, three days after throwing a ball from behind the mound over the center-field wall in Kansas City when he was pulled from a game.

Bauer called the act “childish” and was fined by MLB.

Known for his quirks as well as his talent, Bauer had a start in the 2016 playoffs pushed back after he cut a finger on the propeller of his drone.

