ATLANTA — Not looking the least bit tired after a whirlwind weekend, LeBron James scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven with a 101-96 victory over the pesky Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

The Lakers pulled even with Milwaukee for the NBA’s best record at 24-3.

The Hawks kept it close all the way. Rookie Cam Reddish got a look at a tying 3-pointer from the corner, but the shot clanked off the rim. Danny Green went to the other end and knocked down a pair of free throws to send the Hawks to their fourth straight loss.

After scoring 28 points in a win at Miami on Friday night, James flew to Columbus, Ohio, to watch son Bronny play a high school game Saturday night.

Then, James traveled on to Atlanta to face the struggling Hawks.

James turned in three thunderous slams. He knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers. He ventured out beyond the arc to swish a couple of 3-pointers – including a step-back shot from nearly 5 feet behind the stripe to finish off the first half, sending the Lakers to the locker room with a 55-48 lead.

He also had seven rebounds and blocked a shot, but the play that really had everyone talking was an assist – a no-look, between-the-legs pass that caught Dwight Howard breaking down the lane for a massive dunk.

NETS 109, 76ERS 89: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, including an explosive one-handed dunk, Joe Harris had 16 points and Brooklyn ended visiting Philadelphia’s five-game winning streak.

DeAndre Jordan had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Garrett Temple finished with 13 points for the Nets, who ended a two-game skid.

Ben Simmons scored 20 points and Tobias Harris chipped in 17 for the 76ers.

PACERS 107, HORNETS 85: Reserve guard Aaron Holiday scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as Indiana won at home.

Holiday was a point shy of his career high set a month ago at Brooklyn.

The Hornets rallied to cut Indiana’s lead to 70-66 entering the final quarter before Holiday and the Pacers pulled away again for their third straight victory.

MAGIC 130, PELICANS 119: Jonathan Isaac had 21 points and 10 rebounds and visiting Orlando sent New Orleans to its franchise-record 12th straight loss.

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic retured from a sprained ankle to score 20 points. He played 29 minutes in his first game since Nov. 20. The Magic snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 29 points and eight assists. J.J. Redick added 23 points against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2006.

