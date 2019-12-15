SANFORD – Rodney A. Shain Sr. of Sanford and Acton entered into heaven’s glory on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Newton Center in Sanford, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hallowell, Maine, on Aug. 28, 1930, the son of Harry and Ethel Shain. Following his graduation from Hallowell High School, he entered the Navy and proudly served on the Aircraft Carrier U.S S. Wasp. While stationed at Norfolk, Va., he met Barbara Taylor, a registered nurse, who became his wife and mother of their five children. They settled in Maine where he worked for Hood Dairy while attending Gorham State Teachers College and earning a B.S. degree in education. He began a teaching and coaching career at Erskine Academy where he started their first football program. He went on to teach history, health and physical education at Old Town, Oakland, and Sanford High Schools. While at Old Town he earned a master’s degree in education at the University of Maine in Orono. In addition to his teaching, Rod was a much respected and loved coach of football and basketball, and took the Sanford High School basketball team to their first state championship game. While at Sanford he also served as vice principal.

Rod ended his teaching career in 1980, and went to work as a representative of the American Federation of Teachers, traveling all around the country to meet with teacher unions. He loved farming, and would often be seen on a John Deere Tractor, chasing after his cows who had escaped the farm, or at his vegetable stands where his com always received raving reviews.

He began a new venture when he started making ice cream. In 1984, Shain’s Restaurant, Ice Cream Shop and Vegetable Stand was established in Sanford. This business grew and flourished and is now known as Shain’s of Maine, serving and distributing ice cream over a large area of New England.

Rod was well known for his beautiful tenor voice and sang in many area churches and at public events. He was an active member of the Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church in Springvale where he served on the Board of Trustees, and was also active in the Crossroads United Methodist Church in Sanford.

Following the death of his first wife in 2002, Rod found new love and in 2005, married Judith Brazier and became a special part of the Brazier family for the next 14 years.

In 2012, Rod suffered a debilitating stroke, and during his last eight years was a wonderful example of courage, perseverance, and sharing his faith in God. In 2016, he was honored at the Augusta Civic Center by the Maine Health Care Association for his many lifetime contributions to people and his community. He leaves a legacy of love, kindness, and generosity to all who knew him and will be remembered as a wonderful mentor to many young people whose lives he touched.

Rod was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara; sisters, Nelda Tracy and Hope Foster; brother, Stanley Shain; and step-son, Eric Brazier.

He is survived by his wife, Judie; his sons, Rodney Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of Springvale; David and his wife, Kay, of Pataskala, Ohio; Bruce and his wife, Ellen, of Hamilton, Mass; Jeffrey and his wife, Susan, of Sanford; his daughter, Susan Shain Austin of Sanford; grandchildren, Taylor Shain and his wife, Tiffany; Stephanie Gonsalves and her husband, Justin; Cory Shain and his wife, Rachel; Amy Henning and her husband, Jon; Eric Shain and his wife, Blessing; Joshua Shain and his wife, Abby; Ian Shain; Zachary Shain and his wife, Brittany, Alex Shain, Ethan Shain, Brook Austin, and Katherine Austin; sisters, Deborah Towns of Missouri; Sandra DeLuca and her husband Frank of Windham; stepchildren, Diane Hastings and her husband, Thomas, and their children, Zachary and Ashley; Andrew Brazier, his wife, Kellie, and their son, Eric; Melissa Flayhan and her husband, Tony, and their son, Anthony. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren (and another coming very soon!)

The family would like to thank the staff at the Newton Center in Sanford for the excellent care, compassion and love that they gave to Rod and his family. Much appreciation also to Wentworth Hospice Staff for their services and support during the last few weeks of his life.

Visitation will be at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale, on Monday, December 16, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, at 11 a.m., at the Pleasant Street Free Baptist Church, 10 Pleasant St., Springvale. Private burial will follow with military honors at the family cemetery on Grammar Road in Sanford.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the:

Eric Brazier

Memorial Fund

RiverRidge Brain

Injury Facility

3 Brazier Lane

Kennebunk, ME 04043

c/o Cynthia Buzzell.

