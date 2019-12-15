WINDHAM – Rosalie A. (Albert) Tubbs passed away on Dec. 11 2019, after a long, valiant fight with cancer. She was born in Caribou, Maine, Dec. 13, 1941, the daughter of John and Emma (Hock) Albert.Rosalie attended St. Martin of Tours schools from kindergarten to through her senior year, and Aroostook State Teachers College, working summers resorts to pay for college. She started her master’s degree, at Central Connecticut State College and finished at the University of Maine in Gorham. She met her husband, Peter, at a dance, and they were married for 54 years. Rose taught three years in Connecticut before moving to Windham and teaching 27 years in the Portland School System, three of which were on Peaks Island. Some of her fondest times were spent building and vacationing at their camp in Grindstone on the East Branch of the Penobscot River. Memorial days and other holidays were spent on the river, canoeing, and kayaking with friends, picking fiddleheads, swimming, and just enjoying the solitude of that special place.Rosalie truly enjoyed her pets, including her kitties, Trixy and Annie. At one time they were caring for over 20 feral cats that had heard of a free lunch at the Tubbs’ . She was a friend of Bill W’s and volunteered at Mercy Rehab a number of years to help others in recovery. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother, “Billy”, and a sister, Lynn. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, her stepchildren, Holly and partner, Kathy, Lee his wife, Judy, Scott and wife, Brenda, and grandson, Josh, her sister, Donna and husband, Calvin, of Millinocket, a niece, Tammy Moody, and children, and nephews, William York and Shawn Smith. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 19, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. A period of visitation will be held at the church prior to Mass from 10-10:45 a.m. Following Mass a reception will be held in the parish hall. Interment will be announced in the spring. To express condolences or to participate in Rosalie’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.comThose wishing to remember Rosalie may make gifts in her name to the Animal Refuge Leagueof Greater Portland217 Landing Road,Westbrook, ME 04092

