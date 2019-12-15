STEUBEN & Jensen Beach, Fla. – Sandra (Caldwell) Denniston, 71, of Jensen Beach, Florida and Steuben, Maine, passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by loving members of her family. Though, formally, she was Sandra, and to her beloved students she was Mrs. Caldwell, to those who knew and loved her, she was just Sandy. And to the very special few, she was Nana.

Born on Aug. 11, 1948, in Old Orchard Beach, Sandy was the oldest of three children born to Phillip and Ruth Auger. While growing up, Sandy spent much of her time with her beloved Nan and Bump, Catherine and Harold French. Following her graduation from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1966, Sandy attended the University of Maine in Fort Kent where she married her high school sweetheart, Douglas Caldwell. Sandy transferred to the University of Southern Maine to complete her schooling and she graduated in 1970 with a B.A. in Education. Sandy and Doug settled down with their daughter, Heather, in Kinney Shores of Saco, where they fully enjoyed the sun and coast of the nestled-beach community.

Sandy began her brilliant education career right after graduation. She taught for several years in Saco where she was quickly recognized as an amazing talent. Sandy was soon recruited by the Kennebunk School System where she began teaching Language Arts at the Consolidated School in Kennebunkport. Sandy’s unusual style of engaging minds and her deep sense of caring for young adolescents not only made lasting impressions on her students but also caught the attention of parents, fellow teachers and administrators alike. In 1983, the towns of Kennebunk and Kennebunkport joined forces and transitioned from a traditional Junior High School model to the new concept of Middle Schools, and the Middle School of the Kennebunks (MSK) was born. It took no time at all to decide who would lead the staff and students on this new journey … Sandy Caldwell became the first Principal of MSK. As principal, Sandy created a clear vision of what a Middle School should look like. Teams and advisory programs were created and the school was driven by the concept of “what is best for the development of an early adolescent?” Teachers were encouraged to step out of their comfort zones and try innovative new programs and met regularly to share ideas. A palpable feeling of positive energy, caring and respect began to flourish between students and staff … Sandy had helped to create an amazing school.

Sandy became the first President of MAMLE (Maine Association of Middle Level Educators) and helped to spread best practices of Middle Schools across the state of Maine and the New England area. She was also a member of the Board of NELMS (the New England League of Middle Schools). In the early 1990s, in conjunction with the Maine DOE, MSK became a “Lighthouse School” which was visited by students, staff, administrators, parents and educational leaders from across Maine and New England to observe and learn from the exceptional learning environment that MSK had become. As a result of her brilliant work, Sandy was awarded Maine’s Educator of the Year Award.

In the mid 1990s, Sandy left MSK and became a curriculum coordinator and assistant Superintendent in the Gray School System. In the late 1990s, she was recruited to work for the Maine Center for Educational Services and in the year 2002, she was hired as the Superintendent of the Raymond School System. When consolidation of Raymond and Windham school systems took place in 2009, Sandy became the Director of Teaching and Program Development of the Windham-Raymond School System. In 2011, Sandy was hired as a consultant with ProTraxx where she worked with school systems throughout New England.

Everywhere that Sandy went, she left a lasting impression and helped to create positive change in our educational systems. If you asked Sandy, though, she would tell you that her favorite position was that of a teacher, and no matter where she worked, it was always the students that came first in her mind.

Needless to say, Sandy was simply one of the finest educators the State of Maine has ever known.

In her personal life, Sandy and Douglas divorced in the mid 1990s, and she was soon thereafter blessed with her two grandchildren. In 2000, Sandy married Michael Denniston and they moved to Naples, Maine where they enjoyed golfing, lake life and developed many close friendships. In 2014, Sandy and Mike retired and moved to Jensen Beach, Florida where they enjoyed the warmth and sunshine, the beaches and golfing. Each summer, they returned to Steuben, Maine, to enjoy the coastal life of Downeast Maine.

Two of the greatest joys in Sandy’s life were her two grandchildren, Eleanor and Henry Mason. She loved precious times they spent together and watched with pride as they grew up and matured into beautiful young adults. Ellie is attending Montserrat College in Beverly, Massachusetts, and is currently planning on becoming an art teacher. Henry is attending the University of Southern Maine and is pursuing an interest in engineering. They both have made their Nana so proud.

In 2017, Sandy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Sandy, with the support, love and care of her beloved husband, Michael, by her side, has battled her cancer bravely and valiantly, full of optimism, determination and hope. She endured major surgery, radiation therapy and many rounds of chemotherapy. In addition to Mike’s incredible dedication to her care and comfort, Sandy was so thankful for all of the loving care and treatment she received from all of the doctors, nurses and support staff she encountered, most notably the New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough, Maine.

Sandy is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mike, her first husband, Douglas, of Gorham, Maine, her daughter, Heather and her husband, Rick Jacques of Old Orchard Beach, her son-in-law, Steve Mason and her precious grandchildren, Eleanor Mason and Henry Mason, of Saco, Maine, her two brothers, Marc and Damian (Butch) Auger and their families of Lyman and Oxford, Maine respectively, as well as many cousins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk.

A service and burial ceremony will be held next summer at All Souls by the Sea Church, on Petit Manan Point in Steuben, Maine.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Sandra’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.

In lieu of flowers, Sandy would like to support the New England Cancer Specialists by sending donations to:

The Snell Foundation

PO Box 6304

Scarborough, ME 04070

