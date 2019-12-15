YARMOUTH – Carlo Giuseppe Tavano, 93 of Yarmouth passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, with family by his side.

Carlo was born to Francesco Tavano and Lucia Bifulco of Italy, in Boston 1926, and married for 67 years to Phyllis Hayden Tavano of Yarmouth who passed away Dec. 30, 2018.

He was well known for his Italian sauce, meatballs and Braciole which was shared, loved, and enjoyed by so many over the years. Along with cooking, he loved fishing, playing cards with family and the boys at Donatelli’s, drawing with his grandson, Chris, going for long rides in the country with his daughter and son-in-law, and visiting family in Revere, Mass., especially his brother, Frank and family. He was also very talented in oil painting and loved painting water and mountain scenes and sharing his work with family and friends.

He worked for Barber Foods for many years and enjoyed working with Mr. Barber and his family and creating new dishes in the test kitchen.

Carlo will be lovingly remembered and missed by all who loved him and knew him.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia White Tavano and husband David Mclaughlin of North Yarmouth, sons, Carl Tavano of Peru, N.Y. and the late Michael Tavano. He also leaves three grandchildren, Christopher Michael White and wife Sarah of Bedford, Mass., Ian Michael Tavano of Frederick, Md., and Abbigail Tavano of Peru, N.Y., and a great-granddaughter, Fiona White of Bedford, Mass. Carlo also leaves many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and a daughter-in-law Alexis Tavano of Ayer, Mass.

A celebration of his life and graveyard service will be held at a later date.

