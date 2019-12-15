PHOENIX, Ariz. – In loving memory of Jack Samuel Bowden Sr. Jack passed away on Dec. 2, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judith Bowden of 56 years; sons, Jack Bowden Jr., Michael Bowden, daughter, Jennifer Bowden; grandson, Jason Bowden; sister, Carol Weimer; and his ever-faithful dog, Molly.

Jack was a Master Electrician for 50 years where he built hospitals in Maine before retiring in 2007 and moving to Arizona. He loved to hunt, fish, snowmobile, talk politics and spend time with family and his dogs.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gardiner House (part of Hospice of the Valley) in Phoenix, Ariz.

