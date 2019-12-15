A single father with three children in southern Maine says he knows how it feels to be passed by at Christmas.

And the children are growing up too fast to let that happen again, he wrote in a letter to the Press Herald Toy Fund.

How to donate or apply for help • THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund provides toys to needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties. • DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112. • FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

“Work is slowing down. … We’re barely making ends meet now and are unsure how Christmas will happen,” he wrote. “Any help you can give is deeply appreciated.

“This year, especially, Christmas needs to come. Last year, we lost our apartment and had to live with relatives. I couldn’t find work immediately and programs (that might have helped) had closed, so it wasn’t a memorable one. I’m doing everything I can to make sure that doesn’t happen” again this year.

“Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

TODAY’S DONATIONS

From George Bailey & ZuZu – It is a wonderful life $100

In honor of our grandchildren: Emmerson & Elijah – John & Joan $50

In memory of Uncle David and Grammy. Merry Christmas! Everest & MacKenzie Freeman $50

