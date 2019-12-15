Record-breaking rainfall and heavy currents dragged the Spirit of Massachusetts floating restaurant from the banks of the Kennebunk River on Saturday night.
According to a post on the Kennebunkport Fire Department Facebook page, crew from that department and the Maine Marine Patrol responded to the incident.
The Spirit of Massachusetts is a 125-foot schooner repurposed as a seafood restaurant since 2014. It is closed for the season.
George Dow with Kennebunk police dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine no one was injured in the incident.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Tiger Woods sparks rally as U.S. wins Presidents Cup
-
Local & State
Spirit of Massachusetts floating restaurant torn from shore in storm
-
Local & State
Former Biddeford man, abused by priest, loses court battle over $875 counseling payment
-
Premier Property
One-of-a-Kind Condo Is a Part of American Literary History
-
Editorials
Our View: Invest in people and build Maine’s economy
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.