Record-breaking rainfall and heavy currents dragged the Spirit of Massachusetts floating restaurant from the banks of the Kennebunk River on Saturday night.

According to a post on the Kennebunkport Fire Department Facebook page, crew from that department and the Maine Marine Patrol responded to the incident.

The Spirit of Massachusetts is a 125-foot schooner repurposed as a seafood restaurant since 2014. It is closed for the season.

George Dow with Kennebunk police dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine no one was injured in the incident.

