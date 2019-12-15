BASKETBALL

Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters scored 28 points apiece as the Maine Red Claws beat the Grand Rapids Drive 108-103 Sunday at Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Waters also had five rebounds and four assists, and Edwards dished out five assists and had six steals as the Red Claws won their second straight and improved to 9-4.

Red Claws starting center Kaiser Gates added 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 37 minutes. Yante Maten scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, including four on the offensive end. Tacko Fall, in his second game back from injury, had six points and four rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.

Donta Hall led the Drive with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Sekou Doumbouya, the 15th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons this last year’s draft, had 20 points, four rebounds and three steals. Louis King added 19 points in 23 minutes off the bench, and Adam Woodbury had eight points and 11 rebounds in 18 minutes.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Officials at the Army and Navy academies are investigating whether hand signs flashed by students standing behind a reporter during a TV interview were intended to convey a message of white supremacy.

The incident involved two U.S. Military Academy cadets and one Naval Academy midshipman who were behind ESPN’s Rece Davis as he reported on the sideline before the annual rivalry game Saturday in Philadelphia.

The gesture, which is open to interpretation, resembles the common one used to indicate “OK,” but with the hand pointing downward to form a W and P for “white power.”

MEN’S HOCKEY: Doug Woog, the former University of Minnesota hockey coach who took the Gophers to six Frozen Fours without winning a title, has died. He was 75.

Woog died Saturday in Lakeville, Minnesota, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

GOLF

PGA: Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory at Naples, Florida.

Part of a five-way tie for the second-round lead, Sabbatini and Tway finished at 31-under 185 in the three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club.

Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were second after a 62.

SOCCER

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to help Juventus to a 3-1 win over Udinese in Serie A, at Milan. Leonardo Bonucci scored the other goal.

HORSE RACING

FATALITIES: Two horses have died at Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County, adding to the death toll at Southern California tracks this year.

A 4-year-old gelding named Mighty Elijah and a 4-year-old gelding named Into a Hot Spot both died after Saturday’s first race. According to the race chart, Mighty Elijah was injured and taken off the track in a van. Into a Hot Spot collapsed after being unsaddled following the race.

Mighty Elijah was trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer, who has had multiple horses die this year. He was banned from Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, both owned by The Stronach Group. He was initially banned from Del Mar but won a court injunction in July that allowed Hollendorfer to race horses there during the summer.

The sport has been under intense scrutiny since 37 horses died at Santa Anita since last December.

TENNIS

WOMEN’S: Two-time major champion Naomi Osaka moved on to her fourth coach in less than a year, hiring Wim Fissette, who has worked with several Grand Slam winners in the past.

The former No. 1 heads into 2020, and a defense of her Australian Open title, with a new voice in Fissette, a past coach of Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber.

BOBSLED

WORLD CUP: Canada’s Justin Kripps won a four-man bobsled race at Lake Placing, New York, for the second straight day.

Kripps and his team of Ryan Sommer, Ben Coakwell and Cameron Stones finished two runs in 1 minute, 49.45 seconds. It was Kripps’ third consecutive win and fourth straight medal in four-man racing at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

Germany got silver and bronze. Johannes Lochner drove to second place in 1:49.75 and Francesco Friedrich grabbed third in 1:49.78.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Alexis Pinturault won his first slalom in almost six years by a big margin after American prospect Luke Winters could not sustain an unexpected challenge.

Pinturault extended his first-run lead to finish 1.44 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Andre Myhrer. Stefano Gross was third, a further 0.03 back at Val D’isere, France.

Winters, soared to be second fastest in the opening run. An aggressive second run saw him make errors that dropped him to 19th place and out of contention for a first American podium in men’s slalom since March 2011.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Petra Vlhova took advantage of Mikaela Shiffrin taking the day off to win a parallel slalom event at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Vlhova rallied from a slower start in the final to edge ahead of Anna Swenn Larsson by just 0.02 seconds at the line.

