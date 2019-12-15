BANGOR — Rich Kelly scored 21 points and Kevin Marfo scored 14 with a career-high 15 rebounds and Quinnipiac beat Maine 81-61 at Cross Insurance Center on Sunday in men’s basketball.

Jacob Rigoni scored 15 points and Aaron Falzon scored 13 for the Bobcats (4-4) who won their second straight. Quinnipiac made 25 of 50 shots with 15 coming from beyond 3-point range.

Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic each scored 15 points, Andrew Fleming 13 and Sergio El Darwich 10 for Maine (3-8). The Black Bears now have lost 5 of 6.

Fleming’s jump shot less than five minutes into the game gave Maine a 6-5 lead – its only lead.

Quinnipiac outscored Maine 24-4 over the next 8 minutes. Prijovic’s jumper with 16:35 left in the game brought Maine within 38-35 but it never got closer.

BROCKPORT 83, ST. JOSEPH’S 73: Justin Summers went 12 for 17 from the field for 26 points as the Golden Eagles (6-1) downed the Monks (2-6) in a Mauro Panaggio Tournament game at Daytona Beach, Florida.

Summers also grabbed 10 rebounds. Tyler Collins added 16 points and five assists for Brockport, and Jahidi Wallace had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Jack Casale paced the Monks with 18 points and eight rebounds. Griffin Foley added 15 points, and Joseph Nuttall chipped in with seven points and 12 rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 68, WILLIAMSON 66: Ian Regan poured in 16 points and had 10 rebounds as the SeaWolves (10-3) hung on to defeat the Mechanics (6-9) at Media, Pennsylvania.

Pedro Fonseca scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds for SMCC. Anthony Labor added seven points and six boards, and Marios Tsielos chipped in with eight points off the bench.

Vontangoe Donzo paced Williamson with 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. John Mastella also scored 16 points, knocking down four 3s. Kyle Morgan added 15 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

MINNESOTA 84, (3) OHIO STATE 71: Marcus Carr scored a career-high 35 points and Daniel Oturu had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Gophers (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten) upset the visiting Buckeyes (9-1, 1-1) for Coach Richard Pitino’s first win against a top-five team.

WOFFORD 68, (17) NORTH CAROLINA 64: The Terriers (7-4) shocked the host Tar Heels (6-4), getting 19 points from Trevor Stumpe and riding a 16-0 run in the second half.

Storm Murphy added 15 points and Messiah Jones had 13 points for the Terriers, who went on the road to beat North Carolina for the second time in three years.

Wofford, a 12-point underdog, made four 3-pointers during its decisive spurt, a 6-minute stretch in which the Tar Heels missed 10 consecutive shots.

Garrison Brooks had 17 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina, which lost its third straight game.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 62, THOMAS 52: Grace Philippon had a team-high 13 points to lead the Monks (6-4) past the Terriers (3-8) at Waterville.

Alyson Fillion posted eight points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Monks. Cassandra Stapelfeld added 11 points and three rebounds, and Jordan Jabar had seven points and seven rebounds.

Malorie Weaver led Thomas with 20 points and six rebounds. Karli Stubbs added 14 points and four rebounds, and Kaylee Ravagli had seven points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.

(5) SOUTH CAROLINA 85, PURDUE 51: Destanni Henderson scored 15 points and the host Gamecocks (10-1) used a strong defensive effort to rout the Boilermakers (7-3).

(7) LOUISVILLE 67, (14) KENTUCKY 66: Kylie Shook scored five consecutive points to put the Cardinals (10-1) ahead, and they withstood a late charge by the Wildcats (10-1) to win at Lexington, Kentucky.

The Cardinals rallied from a 55-45 third-quarter deficit with a 13-0 run entering the fourth and led 62-57 before Kentucky tied it on Rhyne Howard’s jumper. Shook answered that and a second jumper by Howard with a medium shot and a 3 for a three-point edge.

Sabrina Haines made two of three free throws with 1:33 remaining and the Wildcats got a final shot after Dana Evans’ missed 3 with 15 seconds left. Jazmine Jones then grabbed Howard’s 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left that bounced off the rim to preserve Louisville’s fourth straight win in the rivalry series.

(8) FLORIDA STATE 74, ST. JOHN’S 70: Nausia Woolfolk scored a season-high 25 points, Kiah Gillespie had 13 points and 13 rebounds and the host Seminoles (10-0) held off the Red Storm (6-4).

Nicki Ekhomu had 10 points for the Seminoles, who used an 18-2 run in the second quarter to take the lead and stayed in front the rest of the way.

(9) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 62, ELON 49: Elissa Cunane scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Wolfpack (10-0) topped the Phoenix (3-5) at Raleigh, North Carolina.

(10) UCLA 68, PACIFIC 57: Japreece Dean and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 19 points and Charisma Osborne added 17 to lead the Bruins (9-0) at home over the Tigers (6-3).

(11) TEXAS A&M 72, HOUSTON 43: Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, two other players had double-doubles and the host Aggies (9-1) gave Gary Blair his 800th win as a head coach by beating the Cougars (5-6).

(12) INDIANA 93, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 56: Ali Patberg scored 15 of her season-high 18 points in the second half as the host Hoosiers (10-1) ran away from the Penguins (5-4).

Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes played 15 minutes for Indiana with six points and five rebounds.

