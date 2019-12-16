BATH — A fox attacked a man near Fisher Mitchell School early Monday morning, biting his leg and escaping before police could capture or kill it.

The man was walking on Middle Street near Bath Iron Works when the fox bit his pant leg, according to Bath Animal Control Officer Ann Harford. She advised him to go to the hospital to be checked out.

That was at 6:45 a.m., according to Bath Deputy Chief Andrew Booth. Four or five officers searched for the fox, which is believed to be rabid, but as of noon it continued to elude police. Booth said officers tried to notify neighbors and called Fisher Mitchell School and Hyde School to alert them about the fox.

Between that initial call and 11 a.m., Booth said police had four calls about a fox not acting right in the south end of town. One was spotted attacking garbage bins on Tarbox Street and there were to other sightings in the area as well.

“It’s a teeny tiny animal that’s running around and you don’t know where it went, and you know somethings wrong with it,” Booth said.

Rabies is a viral disease that infects the nervous system of mammals, making the infected animal unusually aggressive. It is transmitted primarily through bites and exposure to saliva or spinal fluid from an infected animal.

Sindy Newell lives on Tarbox Street and said one of her neighbors had to barricade themselves in a shed from an aggressive fox on Saturday. It didn’t hurt anyone before the police came and killed the animal.

Newell thought it was safe to be outside since that fox was caught. She had just put some Christmas cards in the mailbox Monday morning and went back inside when she heard a boom. She stepped outside her home to see a fox leap headbutting a neighbor’s trash can near the end of her driveway.

“I think I let out a scream,” she said.

The fox had just missed her by seconds and she believes it would have attacked her if it had set eyes on her. Since she just had knee surgery, she is walking with a cane.

“If he would have come after me, I’m just so scared thinking about how I would protect myself,” she said.

She also called to alert Fisher Mitchell School, which she can nearly see from her home and where her 7-year-old son attends. She said she is worried about other children in the neighborhood, particularly those that walk home after getting off the bus.

“That’s what I’m scared about,” she said.

Monday’s fox attack comes a day before the city is scheduled to hold an informational meeting on rabies for the public after a string of animal attacks that began in August. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Auditorium

This year Bath has had 15 wild animals test positive for the virus. A 6-year-old girl was bitten by a rabid fox on Bumpy Hill Road in August and an 87-year-old man was attacked by a fox on Getchell Street in September. On Nov. 3, a 52-year-old man was knocked over and bitten by a rabid fox and pinned against his home while in his backyard on Washington Street.

Two weeks ago the city issued a warning to residents to steer clear of animals acting strangely until winter comes.

A total of 95 wild animals have tested positive for rabies statewide this year as of Dec.12, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

This story will be updated.

