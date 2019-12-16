BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present a new program, Parents’ Night Out, where parents attending select concerts will be able to drop off their children while they take in a show.

The program will be presented in partnership with the children’s educator and entertainer Amanda “Panda” Duquette, who will offer professional childcare with an emphasis on fun arts activities.

The first Parents’ Night Out will be this Saturday, when the Chocolate Church Arts Center presents a special Christmas concert with Maine songwriter Don Campbell and his band. Children ages 5 and up (or fully potty trained) are invited to spend the evening in the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Annex, adjacent to the main stage, where they will be cared for and entertained by Duquette.

Duquette is the early childhood music education director of Little Roots at 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth, and is also the creator of Music and Magic Maine, which has provided musical instruments and creative opportunities to children in Maine since 2009. Duquette’s music and movement lessons revolve around themes of nature, friendship and silliness. Her performances are fully participatory for children of all ages.

The cost of the Parents’ Night Out program at the Chocolate Church Arts Center is $10 per child if purchased with a ticket to the Don Campbell Band concert, or $15 if purchased separately. More Parents’ Night Out events will be announced soon for concerts taking place at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Spring 2020.

Registration and more information can be found at chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455.

