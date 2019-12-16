PORTLAND — The City Clerk’s Office is looking for applicants to fill several vacancies on city boards and committees.

Needed are one member of the Board of Assessment Review, two resident members of the Pesticide Management Advisory Committee, two members of the Planning Board and three members of the Police Citizen Review Subcommittee. The city also needs a landlord, two tenants and a member of the public to serve on the Rental Housing Advisory Committee.

Descriptions of the positions can be found on the news and announcement section of the city’s website. Deadline for submission is Dec. 28. Interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter to Appointments Committee Chairman, c/o City Clerk, 389 Congress Street, Portland ME 04101 or [email protected]

