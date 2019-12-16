Kudos to Megan Gray and the paper for the article on Gov Mills judge appointments.

I appreciated learning of the difference between Maine District and Superior Courts, and was interested to learn of the proportion of women on the bench in Maine.

Valerie Blais

Portland

filed under:
letter to the editor
