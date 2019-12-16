Kudos to Megan Gray and the paper for the article on Gov Mills judge appointments.
I appreciated learning of the difference between Maine District and Superior Courts, and was interested to learn of the proportion of women on the bench in Maine.
Valerie Blais
Portland
