According to an article in the Dec. 3 issue of the Press Herald, Sen. Susan Collins is co-sponsoring a bill to “bolster local recycling rates across the country.” It would include activities “ranging from public service announcements to labeling signs for recycling bins,” and help “preserve our nation’s stunning beauty.”
The senator’s sentiment is touching, but raising the recycling rate a few percentage points through better labeling and public service announcements is a grossly inadequate response to our waste management problems and signals, once again, the she doesn’t comprehend the magnitude of the environmental crisis confronting the planet.
At the present time even environmentalists are being undercut by a system that can not provide markets for recycled materials now that China and other countries are refusing to be a dumping ground for our waste products. Yes, we need better recycling, but on a scale that dwarfs our feeble efforts thus far, and the remedy that the senator is proposing.
It has been estimated that the production, consumption, and disposal of goods and food accounts for 42 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Though It is difficult to tease out the disposal component of this total, clearly we need a massive overhaul of the way products are sold, packaged, transported, and recycled if we are to substantially reduce plastics in the environment, and the overall impact of waste disposal on global warming.
Unfortunately, the senator’s proposal is more suited to 1980 than 2020.
Joe Hardy
Wells
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Bath students study sea sustainability
-
Times Record
After more fox attacks, officials to hold Bath rabies forum
-
Times Record
Topsham man arrested Thursday following fatal Woolwich crash in July
-
Nation & World
House vote, and on to the Senate: What’s next in impeachment
-
Times Record Sports
Class B South Showdown: Cape edges Freeport
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.