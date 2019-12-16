Maine state troopers arrested a Massachusetts man Sunday who allegedly kidnapped a woman and was taking her to Canada.

The incident began around 3:40 p.m. Sunday when state police began receiving reports of a black sedan traveling erratically in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike. A short while later, police received reports that the sedan had pulled over and a man was chasing a woman in a wooded area near mile marker 27 in Kennebunk.

Police said Stephen Pilson, 52, of Beverly, Massachusetts, had kidnapped the woman and and intended to drive to Canada with her, according to a Maine State Police Facebook post. Police said the woman’s wrists had been tied together with a scarf.

“Pilson was on probation for previous kidnapping charges out of Massachusetts where the same woman was the victim,” state police said. “Pilson was not to have contact with her due to probation conditions. It was determined that Pilson was highly intoxicated, violent, homicidal and possibly suicidal. He also had a revoked license out of Massachusetts.”

Three state troopers followed Pilson into the woods before a police dog arrived with its handler. The dog tracked Pilson for nearly a mile through woods and a swamp. Police found Pilson lying on the ground. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic violence assault, resisting arrest, operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender status, and being a fugitive from justice.

Pilson was held Monday night at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

