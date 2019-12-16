GORHAM — Adele Nadeau scored eight points in the first quarter and the Gorham girls’ basketball team beat Edward Little 65-48 on Monday night.

Sophia Michaud and Anna Nelson each scored five points in the first quarters as the Rams (2-2) jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter. The Rams widened the lead to 13 by the half.

Nadeau finished with 19 points, Nelson 15 and Michaud 13.

Chantel Ouellette had 29 points for Edward Little (0-4).

WELLS 54, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 19: Grace Ramsdell scored 21 points to lead the Warriors (3-1) to a win over the Seagulls (2-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

Mallory Aromando added 10 points for Wells.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FREEPORT 58, MORSE 53: Colby Arsenault scored five of his 10 points in the fourth quarter as the Falcons (3-1) outscored the Shipbuilders (1-3) 16-10 for a win in Bath.

Gabe Wagner also scored 10 points for the Falcons.

Gabe Aucoin scored 22 points and Lucas Ouimette added 14 for Morse.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 33, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 24: Josiah Yeaton sank three 3-pointers to finish with nine points and lead the Breakers (2-2) past the Lions (0-4) in South Portland.

Pine Tree, leading 8-5 after the first quarter and took control by outscoring Portland Christian 11-2 in the second. Chris Amisi tallied four points during the run and Ricky Morales sank a 3-pointer.

WINTHROP 53, BOOTHBAY 43: Ryan Baird scored 18 points and Cam Hachey added 11 as the Ramblers (3-0) beat the Seahawks (3-1) in Boothbay Harbor.

Kevin Smith chipped in nine points for Winthrop.

Sullivan Rice had 11 points and Hunter Crocker 10 for Boothbay.

