HOUSTON — Russell Westbrook scored 31 points, James Harden had 28 and the Houston Rockets set a franchise record by overcoming a 25-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107 on Monday night.

The comeback eclipses the 23-point deficit Houston faced in a 110-107 victory against Portland on Jan. 22, 1977.

The game was tied with 2 1/2 minutes remaining when Houston’s P.J. Tucker hit a 3-pointer. A layup by Rudy Gay got the Spurs within one with just under a minute left before Harden missed a 3 on the other end.

A 3-pointer by Bryn Forbes rolled on the rim before bouncing out with about 20 seconds to go, and Harden made two free throws to extend the lead to 109-106 with 16.2 seconds left.

Forbes missed another 3 with 10 seconds left, but the Spurs got the ball back when Clint Capela knocked the ball out of bounds while fighting for a rebound. The Rockets then intentionally fouled two times, and Derrick White made a free throw before purposely missing the second one with 2.7 seconds left. But Westbrook grabbed the rebound to secure the win.

WIZARDS 133, PISTONS 119: Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 35 points in the first quarter, and Washington took control with some torrid shooting before holding on for a victory in Detroit. The Pistons were without injured stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and Washington shot 17 of 21 (81%) from the field in the first quarter.

RAPTORS 133, CAVALIERS 113: Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry had 20 points and 11 assists, and host Toronto beat struggling Cleveland.

Norman Powell scored 26 points, Serge Ibaka had 14 and OG Anunoby 12 as Toronto won for the eleventh time in 14 home games. The Raptors have won back-to-back at home after losing three straight on their own court.

