The Arizona Coyotes are looking to end their lengthy playoff drought by adding a player desperate to get back to the postseason himself.

Arizona acquired standout winger Taylor Hall from the New Jersey Devils on Monday for three prospects and two draft picks. The Coyotes will try to end their seven-year playoff drought by adding the 2018 NHL MVP who has made the postseason just once in his first nine seasons.

Hall goes to the Coyotes along with Blake Speer in exchange for forward prospects Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr, defensive prospect Kevin Bahl, a 2020 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2021. The third-rounder becomes a second-rounder if the Coyotes win a playoff round or Hall re-signs and elevates to a first if both those things happen. The first-round pick is top-three protected.

Hall, 28, has six goals and 19 assists in 30 games this season.

KINGS: Veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk left Los Angeles and was placed on waivers after a mutually disappointing 81-game stint with the last-place club.

BLACKHAWKS: Chicago assistant Marc Crawford will remain suspended until Jan. 2 and then resume his coaching duties after an investigation into his behavior in previous jobs.

Several former players accused Crawford of physical and verbal abuse in recent weeks. Crawford on Monday apologized to Sean Avery, Harold Druken, Patrick O’Sullivan and Brent Sopel, who spoke publicly about the coach’s actions.

The team said it did not condone Crawford’s behavior but found through an investigation with independent legal assistance that the 1996 Stanley Cup-winning coach sought counseling in 2010 to address his actions and continues to undergo therapy today.

MONDAY’S GAMES

PANTHERS 6, SENATORS 1: Noel Acciari scored three times for his first career hat trick, and Florida snapped a three-game losing streak by routing Ottawa in Sunrise, Florida.

BLUE JACKETS 3, CAPITALS 0: Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed a pair of goals and Joonas Korpisalo notched his third career shutout as Columbus defeated Washington in Columbus, Ohio.

PREDATORS 5, RANGERS 2: Roman Josi had two goals and an assist, Juuse Saros stopped 39 shots, and Nashville won in New York.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »