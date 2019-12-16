RAYMOND – Nancy Allen Carll Hill, 81, of Raymond, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Gray on July 22, 1938, a daughter of Elmer E. and Lena M. (Allen) Carll and graduated from the Pennell Institute in Gray.

Nancy was a long term employee of GTE Sylvania. She enjoyed many activities including sewing, knitting, reading, and going to basketball games. Watching birds in her backyard was also a favorite pastime for Nancy.

She married Richard A. Hill, Sr. on Sept. 6, 1957. They were together for 58 years until his passing on Nov. 17, 2015.

Nancy was predeceased by her son, Scott Eugene in 1958; granddaughters, Kelley Sue Whitney and Ashley Raelene Hill and great-grandson, Liam Griffin Potter.

Surviving are two sons, Kenneth Hill and wife, Robin of Naples; Richard Hill, Jr. and wife, Tammy of Windham; two daughters, Wanda Pollard and husband, John of Windham and Beth Potter and husband, Mike Judkins of Falmouth; two sisters, Patricia Maxwell of Gray and Suzanne Harris of Poland; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be held in the Spring. Arrangements by the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. To express condolences and to participate in Nancy’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall Street

Portland, ME 04102

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous